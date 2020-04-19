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Rogue Valley News

Josephine County has a crowded field of six candidates running for County Commission Seat 1. Three of the candidates, Colene Martin, Tracy Thompson and John West, participated in a JPR candidates forum on April 8, 2026.
KTVL-10
Elections
Initial results show Josephine County jail levy voted down
Justin Higginbottom
Josephine County projects cutting jail capacity by more than half and ending juvenile detention operations without renewed funding. The levy expires in June.
Four headshots of people side by side
Campaign websites
Elections
Ashland elects three new councilors as voters limit utility-bill fees
Roman Battaglia
Jessica King, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Rogue Valley (left) accepts donation check with members of the Club.
Jessica King
Children and Family
A $390K gift will help expand this crowded Grants Pass teen center
Mike Green, Natalie Golay
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Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, accompanied by her aides, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Dhillon resigned on Thursday.
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