Rogue Valley News

Josephine County projects cutting jail capacity by more than half and ending juvenile detention operations without renewed funding. The levy expires in June.
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A former top official at Shady Cove is suing the city for what she claims was retaliation for exposing financial mismanagement.
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The shooting occurred at the site of vandalized businesses.
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Jill Rothman recalls starting Ashland’s Children’s Halloween Parade with preschool students — and seeing former participants return with their own children.
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Residents can flag traffic and crossing concerns through Dec. 4 as Ashland updates its transportation plan, including routes for emergency evacuation.
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Southern Oregon University aims to reach its fundraising goal over three years while implementing a plan to reduce annual spending by $20 million.
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Several businesses had shattered windows near the shooting scene on A Street. Neither the man shot nor the Ashland officer has been publicly identified.
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District 5 leaders expect staffing and cost benefits from an expanded agreement with District 3, but its board chair remains undecided about a merger.
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Organizers plan to use residents’ concerns to guide discussions and develop policy recommendations for Oregon’s governor and Legislature.
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Guest conductors Brian Kerns and Martin Behnke lead the volunteer ensemble in a program pairing narration with music from different eras of American history.
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Republican Cliff Bentz and Democrat Chris Beck differ on Medicaid, rural health care and Trump’s policies as they compete to represent Oregon’s 2nd District.
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A welcome center, art gallery and public restrooms are among the ideas for Ashland City Hall as officials weigh repairs and potential funding sources.
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The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, led by Artistic Director Tim Bond, is celebrating its most successful season since the pandemic.