JPR Wine Tasting
For over 40 years, JPR has held an annual Wine Tasting to celebrate community, public radio, and the bounty of our region! The evening features regional wineries, breweries, fooderies, and live music. Join JPR staff and friends for a spectacular night out!
Click here to view this year's event
1 of 15 — img156.jpg
Moments captured during the JPR Wine Tasting over the decades
2 of 15 — 00015_n_17aq2tp46n0015.jpg
3 of 15 — img352.jpg
4 of 15 — 00095_n_17aq2tp46n0097.jpg
5 of 15 — img393.jpg
6 of 15 — img398.jpg
7 of 15 — JPR Winetasting 12 14 06 by Helga Motley (14).jpg
8 of 15 — 6H6A9688-steven-addington-photography.jpg
Steven Addington Photography
9 of 15 — 6H6A0246-steven-addington-photography-events.jpg
10 of 15 — IMG_0515.jpg
11 of 15 — IMG_0303-steven-addington-photography.jpg
12 of 15 — DSC04430.jpeg
13 of 15 — IMG_8336.jpg
14 of 15 — IMG_6454-steven-addington-photography.jpg
Steven Addington Photography
15 of 15 — 726B5D2C-552B-4223-A141-9233FCF00FCA_1_201_a.jpeg