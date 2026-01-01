JPR Wine Tasting

For over 40 years, JPR has held an annual Wine Tasting to celebrate community, public radio, and the bounty of our region! The evening features regional wineries, breweries, fooderies, and live music. Join JPR staff and friends for a spectacular night out!

