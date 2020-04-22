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Punk's poet laureate settles into the NPR Music office with her band for a moving, close-knit set of spoken word and songs.
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They were silenced or cast out for their perceived sins against evangelical Christianity. But a new film tells their whole story.
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From rural folk and theatrical synth-pop to the hazy, post-grunge sounds of Pacific Northwest indie rock, Shaina Hayes, Haute & Freddy (pronounced “Hot and Freddy”), and Chastity Belt offer three very different takes on what independent music can be.
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From the Bay Area, Avery Hellman, who performs as ISMAY, has three full-length records, started their own label with Margo Cilker, participates in the National Cowboy Poetry Festival in Elko, Nevada, and filmed a documentary about Lucinda Williams.
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Orchestra Noir is back on tour, selling out stages across the country and proving classical music can be anything you want it to be.
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The Swedish pop star's got bangers for every occasion, including "the banger no one believed in." Tove Lo reimagines the depth and range of her catalog at the Desk.
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The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, and women artists across genres rule the major categories.
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From Southern Oregon, singer/songwriter Jimmy Fretwell, joined by his partner Dee Fretwell have a long history in the music community of our region.
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Carnaval De Luz, the 16th album from the Irish rock band that's always on a mission, mines familiar terrain with good humor and a sense of urgency, and manages to meet the moment.
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With a catalog that includes hip-hop, R&B, psychedelic sounds, and straight pop, Beck shows his introspective side on his new acoustic album "Ride Lonesome."
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"We are living in times where corruption tries to define our reality. This album is a call to resist, to stay awake, and to hold onto humanity." — Seun Kuti
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The Swedish star slows her glitchy synth bangers to a more reflective pace, and reaches back to transform the teen pop hit that started it all.
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Open Air discovers Remi Wolf through Mud, her third full-length album.
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Volunteer musicians play for veterans and others who are hospitalized. They're part of Musicians On Call, a group that spreads the healing power of music.