JPR statement on the elimination of federal funding for public radio

Despite overwhelming bipartisan public support for continued federal funding for public media, the US Senate and House of Representatives have voted to approve the Trump Administration’s request to immediately eliminate all federal funding for every public radio and television station in the country.

This creates an immediate $525,000 deficit in JPR's budget for the current fiscal year that began on July 1st.

While this is a devastating result, our commitment to our mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR and the remarkable network of local public radio stations across the country, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. That is our promise to you.

It’s Up To Us … Now More Than Ever

In order for us to fulfill this promise, we need your help. Listener support has always been the lifeblood of our work and service to the region, providing the vast majority of our funding. It is now more critical than ever.

This is the moment to join our community of supporters or deepen your current support. Our goal over the next 6 months is to increase overall listener support by 25%. Achieving this goal will ensure that we can preserve our core service to the region.

If you're a current donor, please consider increasing your annual or monthly giving. If you're a regular listener but haven't contributed recently, please stand with us by donating now! The best way to help is by becoming a monthly sustaining contributor.

Thank you for investing in our collective future and a stronger democratic society. Your support helps keep journalists on the ground, locally and nationally -- fighting misinformation with facts and asking hard questions. It also amplifies powerful stories, connects people through music and strengthens emergency alert resources for rural communities. Together, we’ll meet this moment and preserve JPR and public radio as an essential civic cornerstone of our region and our country.