News | Home

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California billionaires put Prop. 42 on the ballot to counter a proposed wealth tax. It passed, creating a new obstacle to future wealth taxes.
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Republicans had hoped state Sen. Christine Drazan could defeat Gov. Tina Kotek and break a four-decade-plus losing streak.
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Unlike his predecessor, Democratic Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra has made few promises on the campaign trail and only hinted at certain policy priorities.
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Longtime Bandon Mayor Schamehorn lost her seat to council member Adamson after 22 years leading the city. Meanwhile in North Bend, Mayor Engelke is poised for a fourth term.
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The only California county having problems counting ballots is Shasta, which has an election office run by Clint Curtis, one of President Trump’s election deniers.
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Josephine County projects cutting jail capacity by more than half and ending juvenile detention operations without renewed funding. The levy expires in June.
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A voter-approved measure limits Ashland’s use of utility bills to fund other services.
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The two borrowing measures — Propositions 1 and 37 — tackle the state’s affordable housing crisis in very different ways and by targeting very different constituencies.
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The gubernatorial rematch between Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek and Republican state Sen. Christine Drazan is the state’s most closely watched race this year.
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Mark Jones and Colene Martin led votes for Position 1 and 2 on the board.
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Democrat Denise Krause appears to have a solid lead in the closely watched Oregon State Senate District 3 race.
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Voters are on track to re-elect both Republican incumbents this election, for a fourth term each.
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Democrats are winning swing districts and seem likely to pick up seats currently held by Republicans.
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The race between incumbent Lynn Coker and challenger Jeremy Dumire centered on county spending priorities.