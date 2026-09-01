Paul Westhelle oversees management of JPR's service to the community. He came to JPR in 1990 after holding jobs in non-profit management and fundraising for a national health agency.

Originally from northern New Jersey, Paul developed a love of live music while exploring the clubs of Greenwich Village as a student at Seton Hall University. He headed west to attend San Jose State University, where he earned a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications.

Paul is an avid baseball fan. He’s coached several of Ashland's outstanding youth baseball teams and served as Head Coach of the Ashland High School Varsity team in 2012.

Paul and his wife, Patti Grant, live in Ashland. They have two adult children, Kelsey and Evan.

