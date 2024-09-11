© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson Journal
The Jefferson Journal is JPR's members' magazine featuring articles, columns, and reviews about living in Southern Oregon and Northern California, as well as articles from NPR. The magazine also includes program listings for JPR's network of stations.

Tuned In: And The Winner Is ...

Jefferson Public Radio | By Paul Westhelle
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:46 AM PDT

Summer is awards season in newsrooms around the country, a time when several prominent news organizations recognize the best journalism produced in the previous year. Here at JPR, we submit stories that we believe reflect our best work, not to pat ourselves on the back, but to see how our work stacks up against our peers. These awards are judged by accomplished journalists, communication professionals and academics so recognition is very meaningful to both reporters and newsroom leaders.

National Awards

Among the national awards JPR earned this year is a prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award. These awards are presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to newsrooms whose work demonstrates the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow set as a standard for the broadcast journalism profession. JPR received recognition among small market newsrooms in the category of Investigative Reporting for its September 2023 story “DA Charges Former Ashland Massage Therapist with Sexual Abuse.” The story was reported by JPR reporter Jane Vaughan and edited by JPR News Director Erik Neumann. Jane worked on this story over several months as the Jackson County District Attorney conducted its investigation and we published and broadcast it shortly after the DA filed charges. According to JPR News Director Erik Neumann, her reporting “relied on numerous public records requests from county and state agencies, multiple background interviews with friends and family members of victims to corroborate accounts of sexual abuse, and tireless attempts to get comment from individuals named in court documents.” This is the second National Murrow Award earned by the JPR newsroom and the first in the Investigative Reporting category.

Another news organization that recently recognized JPR’s local journalism is the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA), a group that highlights the best audio journalism produced by public radio stations nationwide. JPR earned four first place 2024 PMJA awards in the following categories:

Regional Awards

In addition to national recognition, JPR also earned five regional awards from The Society of Professional Journalists Region 10, which covers the western states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. JPR received awards in the small market audio division for the following stories:

Looking back, the breadth and depth of JPR’s coverage is as varied and diverse as the communities we serve. It is also a direct reflection of the commitment our listeners have made to enable us to expand our newsroom by supporting our local journalism.
Listener Announcements
Paul Westhelle
Paul Westhelle oversees management of JPR's service to the community.  He came to JPR in 1990 as Associate Director of Broadcasting for Marketing and Development after holding jobs in non-profit management and fundraising for a national health agency. He's a graduate of San Jose State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
See stories by Paul Westhelle
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now