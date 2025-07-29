A snapshot of JPR funding without federal support
Funding for JPR comes from a variety of sources including individual donors, business support and, prior to July 2025, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Now that Congress and President Trump have eliminated federal funding for all public radio and television stations in the country, JPR's financial structure looks different.
In FY2025, CPB funding accounted for about 15% of our budget ...
During our current fiscal year, FY2026, we will adapt to reduce expenses while maximizing our other income streams — primarily Listener Contributions and Dividends from our Endowment Fund, which has been built over the past several years mainly through donor directed gifts and bequests and planned gifts from JPR listeners ...