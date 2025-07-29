© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
A snapshot of JPR funding without federal support

Jefferson Public Radio | By Paul Westhelle
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:08 PM PDT

Funding for JPR comes from a variety of sources including individual donors, business support and, prior to July 2025, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Now that Congress and President Trump have eliminated federal funding for all public radio and television stations in the country, JPR's financial structure looks different.

In FY2025, CPB funding accounted for about 15% of our budget ...

A pie chart illustrating JPR funding sources for FY25

During our current fiscal year, FY2026, we will adapt to reduce expenses while maximizing our other income streams — primarily Listener Contributions and Dividends from our Endowment Fund, which has been built over the past several years mainly through donor directed gifts and bequests and planned gifts from JPR listeners ...

A pie chart illustrating JPR funding sources for FY26

Paul Westhelle
Paul Westhelle oversees management of JPR's service to the community.  He came to JPR in 1990 as Associate Director of Broadcasting for Marketing and Development after holding jobs in non-profit management and fundraising for a national health agency. He's a graduate of San Jose State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
See stories by Paul Westhelle
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now