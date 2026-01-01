Inside JPR | Governance & Public Information

As a program of Southern Oregon University (SOU), Jefferson Public Radio (JPR) and its affiliated non-profit support organization, the JPR Foundation (JPRF), are committed to the highest standards for organizational governance. In order to achieve these standards, JPR and the JPRF make available to the public the following documents designed to promote transparency, effective management, efficient use of resources, proper oversight and ethical behavior.

Licensee Information:

JPR stations are licensed to Southern Oregon University, which is governed by the SOU Board of Trustees.



JPR Foundation Governance Documents:



Station Management:



Paul Westhelle, Executive Director | 541-552-6301

Soleil Mycko, Business Manager | 541-552-6301

Maria Carter, News Director | 541-552-6011

Darin Ransom, Director of Engineering | 541-552-6301

Financial Reports:



Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Reports:



Codes & Standards of Conduct

