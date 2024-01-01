OUR PLATFORMS

Radio/Audio

This is the classic way for businesses to support JPR. On-air announcements identify your business or organization as a sponsor of JPR programming on our radio channels and audio streams. With just a few minutes of sponsor messages per hour and a deeply loyal audience, public radio delivers a powerful platform for your brand. Benefits of underwriting programming on JPR include:



Stand Out & Be Heard: Since only a few sponsor announcements are broadcast each hour, your message isn't lost in a cluttered commercial environment -- it stands out and is heard.

Target Your Audience: JPR's three unique program services and flexible scheduling create ideal audio environments for most types of businesses or services to target a specific audience or demographic group that's more likely to resonate with their product or message.

Build Trust: By creating a message that matches the non-commercial nature of JPR's service, your business can simply describe its products and services while creating a positive relationship with listeners as a fellow supporter of JPR. For sponsors, this strengthens your brand's image and reputation and increases brand loyalty.

Print

JPR's Jefferson Journal is a 48-page magazine with a circulation of around 10,000, and is directly mailed to JPR supporters around the region. Found in coffee shops and on coffee tables alike, the bi-monthly publication features the reporting of JPR News staff and other independent content producers in northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Topics include the environment, energy, health, the economy, technology, social issues and government. Benefits of traditional display advertising in the Jefferson Journal include:

Maximize Messaging: Complement your on-air underwriting messages with a Jefferson Journal ad that includes information about price or promotions

Broaden Your Audience: Reaching an engaged, niche audience that responds to messaging from businesses and organizations that support JPR/NPR.

Visualize Your Brand: A physical presence in which the reader can directly engage with your messaging and the visuals that represent your business.

Digital

JPR's digital space is an effective way to send people directly to your website using creatives that reflect your brand or mission. Thanks to powerful reporting and targeting capabilities, impressions go farther and produce tangible results. Benefits include:



All Digital Platforms: Impressions serve on all desktop and mobile platforms.

Uncluttered Messaging: Void of pop-ups or intrusive ad formats, ijpr.org users think highly of our display sponsors.

Drive Traffic: Increase online searches for your brand, and drive traffic to your website.