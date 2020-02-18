Jefferson Public Radio

Search Query
Politics & Government
Oregon Cities In Tug-Of-War With State Over Federal Relief Funds
Dirk VanderHart
,
Oregon is preparing to approve $400 million in aid to local governments. Cities say there are too many strings attached.
April Ehrlich | JPR News
Politics & Government
Hundreds Gather At "Faith and Freedom" Rally In Medford
April Ehrlich
,
Listen
•
0:59
Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters
Coronavirus Set To Chop $2 Billion From California Higher Education
Mikhail Zinshteyn / CalMatters
,
Education
Oregon Releases Final Guidance On Child Care Facilities Reopening Under Coronavirus
Rob Manning
,
Health
FDA Cautions About Accuracy Of Widely Used Abbott Coronavirus Test
Joe Neel
,
Politics & Government
Oregon Elections Officials Scramble To Avoid COVID-19 Problems
Business
Q&A: What To Expect As Oregon Starts To Reopen
JPR Wins 4 News Awards
JPR Live Session: Steven Dayvid McKellar
JPR Music
The Best 2020 Tiny Desk Contest Entries We Saw This Week: Volume 8
Upcoming JPR Live Sessions
Watkins Family Hour | Friday, May 22 | Noon
Clem Snide | Friday, May 29 | Noon
Laura Marling | Friday, June 5 | Noon
History
What The 1918 Flu Can Teach Us About Handling Today's Pandemic
Education
With School Buildings Closed, Children's Mental Health Is Suffering
Oregon News
Law and Justice
Oregon State Police Cuts Could Mean Longer Rural Response Times
Business
For Many Oregon Restaurants, Reopening Post-Pandemic May Not Add Up
Health
UPDATED: Southern Oregon Businesses Prepare for Phase 1 Reopening
Politics & Government
The View From A Swing County: Tillamook Voters Weigh In On Coming Elections
Law and Justice
COVID-19 Situation Worsens Inside Oregon Prisons
Politics & Government
2020 Census Counters Back In The Field In Rural Parts Of Oregon
California News
Environment
California State Parks, Climate Resilience Programs Facing Budget Axe
Business
Some California Restaurants Are Re-Opening — But There Are A Lot Of New Rules
Poverty and Homelessness
San Francisco Shifts From Trashing Homeless Camps To Sanctioning Them Amid COVID-19
Politics & Government
California Facing Major Cuts In Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Revised Budget
Education
Cal State Chancellor Says Virtual Classes Can Still Lead To 'Lifetime Of Opportunity'
Environment
Climate Change And COVID-19 Pose Double Threat This Wildfire Season in California
On The Next Jefferson Exchange
Mon 8 AM | The Ground Floor: Businesses Step Up To Defeat Virus
Mon 9 AM | New Book Celebrates All That Birds Do
JPR Specials & Series
Celebrating Beethoven's 250th Birthday