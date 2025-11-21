Jefferson Public Radio

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Medi-Cal cuts will strain hospitals already operating at a loss. The fallout: fewer services and higher costs for the privately insured too.
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The Alturas Indian Rancheria has only a handful of members but has taken in millions of dollars as years of lawsuits, allegations and shifting alliances divide the Northern California tribe.
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Lawmakers could tackle climate money, wildfires and California Forever before they adjourn for the year and hit the campaign trail.
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President Trump is confronting a question that has haunted presidents throughout history: how a war - that has gone on longer than predicted - can reshape a presidency.
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Meanwhile, Iran has made new demands about the restart of negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Pentagon is pressing the U.S. defense industry to accelerate production of weapons.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office told OPB Friday that hackers had gained access to an Oregon water district’s core operating technology. Officials would not identify which water district was targeted.
A Shasta County judge has blocked a number of controversial changes to the elections system that voters approved earlier this year.