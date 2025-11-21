Jefferson Public Radio

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FILE - The state health authority estimates that between 100,000 and 200,000 Oregonians could lose Medicaid coverage as a result of these requirements. Gurneys line the hallway of the emergency department at Salem Health in Salem, Oregon in this Jan. 27, 2022 file photo.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Health and Medicine
Medicaid cuts stand to hit everyone (yes, even you). Here’s why
Kristen Hwang
Medi-Cal cuts will strain hospitals already operating at a loss. The fallout: fewer services and higher costs for the privately insured too.
Port Orford's water treatment plant was built in 1978. City officials say its filtration system is "falling into disrepair," which adds to the city's
Theo Greenly
/
JPR
Politics & Government
Port Orford seeks millions for overhaul of aging water system
Theo Greenly
This provided photo shows the Wrights Spring Fire burning in Klamath County on Aug. 6, 2026
Courtesy Nate McDougal
/
Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Wildfire
Man killed battling Wrights Spring Fire in Klamath County
Amanda Linares
Colorful tents and tarps are set up on a grassy lot. The area is surrounded by buildings and solar panels.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
Poverty and Homelessness
Ashland nonprofit working on plan to manage homeless campsite
Jane Vaughan
wildfire_tracker_promo
JPR NEWS | FEATURED >
On The Jefferson Exchange
The cat in the backpack activity was highlighted in an Oregon State University study of how cat training activities can help kids with developmental disabilities.
  1. OSU researchers find cat training can get kids with developmental disabilities moving
  2. More Southern Oregon students can get grief support at school
  3. The Great Redwood Trail aims to become the longest rail-to-trail project in the U.S.
JPR MUSIC >
NPR | FEATURED >
NPR Headlines
A chorus of influencers on social media in the MAHA and "trad wife" communities emphasize the downsides of hormonal birth control. Research shows few of them have medical expertise.
  1. There's a birth control backlash online. Can it explain the rise in abortions?
  2. Wildfires in urban areas are more common. That may have helped Spokane
  3. Ukraine mourns 'collector of souls' Oleksiy Yukov, killed recovering war dead
OREGON NEWS >
FILE — A water tower is seen Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Plymouth, Minn. A cyberattack targeted the operating technology at over 30 water systems in Minnesota, including Plymouth's, earlier this week, state officials said.
Ellen Schmidt
/
AP
Science & Technology
Oregon drinking water system accessed in recent cyber attacks
Courtney Sherwood
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s office told OPB Friday that hackers had gained access to an Oregon water district’s core operating technology. Officials would not identify which water district was targeted.
Fawnda Buck looks up to the smoky sky, wearing a KN95 mask her neighbor gave her, as she rests in the yard of her home Airbnb, accompanied by one of her dogs, Porsche, in Sandy, Ore., on Aug. 5, 2026.
Eli Imadali
/
OPB
Wildfire
Wildfire smoke becomes a regular occurrence across Oregon, as residents learn to adapt
Joni Auden Land, Amanda Linares
The Port of Port Orford uses cranes to lift and lower fishing boats from the ocean. A hoist, shown here Aug. 5, 2026, lifts seafood and gear from the boats onto the dock.
Theo Greenly
/
JPR
Environment, Energy and Transportation
Port Orford wants to become a South Coast seafood hub. Here’s what comes next
Theo Greenly
Three firefighters update a large incident map beneath an American flag as a towering plume of smoke from the East Evans Creek Fire rises behind a weathered barn.
Oregon Department of Forestry
Wildfire
Outside crews are leaving Jackson County. ODF says backup remains available
Peyton Gast
A two story grey building with large windows. A sign at the top of the building reads "city hall"
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
Ashland voters will decide whether utility fee hikes need voter approval
Roman Battaglia
CALIFORNIA NEWS >
A grey building with a sign that reads, "Superior Court of California, County of Shasta," and the California state seal below it.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Politics & Government
Sweeping Shasta County election changes temporarily blocked in court
Roman Battaglia
A Shasta County judge has blocked a number of controversial changes to the elections system that voters approved earlier this year.
Gil Barel moves the blinds up to let in more light into her living room in Pasadena on Aug. 2, 2026.
Ariana Drehsler
/
Cal Matters
Disasters and Accidents
Why insurance matters to renters, landlords and California
Levi Sumagaysay
A conceptual drawing of a number of correction facilities overlaid on a satellite map.
Shasta County Sheriff's Office
Law and Justice
Shasta County sheriff drops site for proposed corrections campus
Roman Battaglia
The exterior of the Bandon School District office slightly shaded on a sunny afternoon.
Theo Greenly
/
JPR
Education
Judge finds Bandon School District violated state labor law
Jane Vaughan
Preschool children line up to go outside at the Ralph Hawley Head Start Center in Emeryville on Dec. 9, 2024.
Florence Middleton
/
CalMatters
Education
Trump administration threatens to gut Head Start rules, affecting 70,000 kids in California
Carolyn Jones
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