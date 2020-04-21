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Orchestra Noir is back on tour, selling out stages across the country and proving classical music can be anything you want it to be.
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Modest in his demeanor but remarkably enduring, the American-born, Swedish conductor continually fell in love with music, leading orchestras with no-nonsense insight and integrity well into his 90s.
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When the Kennedy Center closed in September, it left an important American orchestra without a home. The players, and their charismatic conductor, have taken their show out onto an uncertain road.
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With music by Missy Mazzoli, George Saunders' award-winning Civil War novel comes to surreal life in a stage adaptation making its world premiere at The Metropolitan Opera.
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The deep-voiced Scottish mezzo-soprano just made her Royal Opera House debut. Now, with her debut solo album, The Deeps Have Music, she is on the doorstep of stardom.
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As the classical concert season ramps up, two of America's finest orchestras will soon be led by new conductors when Daniel Harding takes over in Los Angeles and Elim Chan leads in San Francisco.
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The Oscar-winning actor known for his intense on-screen performances talks about his first love — music — and collaborating with conductor on Life is a Dream.
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Oregon born guitarist and composer Tye Austin, named one of the world’s top 10 composers of guitar chamber music in Classical Guitar Magazine took a break from his state wide tour performing in Oregon state parks to sit down with Vanessa Finney and play a few works.
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The composer, musician, conductor and radio host has been a mainstay on JPR since 1980.
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Gabriela Lena Frank's first opera, in its Met debut, sees late Mexican painter Frida Kahlo leaving the underworld on the Day of the Dead to be reunited with her husband and fellow artist Diego Rivera.
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Sharpe played a newly rich tech bro on vacation in The White Lotus. Now he's starring as Mozart, a musical genius who struggles to "read the room" in a new limited TV series.
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The composer created her own symphonic fable that weaves Andean cosmology with the natural world.
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Thomas led the San Francisco Symphony from 1995 to 2020, helping to establish its reputation as a world-class orchestra. In 2021, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain cancer.
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The Southern Oregon Repertory Singers' "Grace Before Sleep" concert celebrates the power of music and love to inspire gratitude. JPR's Vanessa Finney spoke with Music Director Paul French and guest actor Geoffrey Riley.