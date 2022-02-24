-
How do boa constrictors breathe while constricting their victims? A new study finds that snakes can switch which set of ribs they use to draw in air as they crush their meal before devouring it.
-
Thousands of Russians have left their country since their government began its invasion of Ukraine. Many have settled in Georgia, a country with a complicated history with its neighbor to the north.
-
The U.S. and Mexico finish in an intense scoreless draw played before a half-capacity stadium due to sanctions imposed over fans' anti-gay slurs.
-
The war over Ukraine's future is being fought on the ground, in the air — and through social media posts and viral videos that take advantage of America's deeply polarized politics.
-
Soaring gasoline prices have fueled increased demand for electric cars, hybrids and smaller gasoline-powered vehicles. But shoppers may not find much to choose from.
-
After a global dance hit, the country star returns from lockdown with an intimate new album — and a new son, who helped inspire it.
-
Diagnosed with aggressive leukemia while on a trip to Wyoming, a man thought his insurance would cover an air ambulance ride home to North Carolina. Instead, he got hit with an astronomical bill.
-
Also included in the proposed package is $750 million to give Californians free rides on public transit for three months.
-
The CEOs argue that the increase in vaccinations and the lifting of restrictions in other countries should make the Biden administration reconsider the policy for travelers.
-
It alleges that Trump, as a result of defendants' actions, has sustained losses of at least $24 million "and continuing to accrue, as well as the loss of existing and future business opportunities."
-
The ruling came in the case of an elected trustee of the Houston Community College board who sued his fellow board members, charging that they violated his First Amendment right by censuring him
-
Western allies would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons against Ukraine, President Biden said after an emergency meeting with NATO allies. "It would trigger a response in-kind," he said.
-
Two women who reviewed hundreds of TikTok videos each week for violent and graphic content say the company ignored the psychological trauma they suffered on the job and pushed them to meet quotas.
-
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.