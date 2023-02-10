© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Featured Tiny Desk Concerts
  • Indigo-npr-desk.jpeg
    Indigo Girls: Tiny Desk Concert
    Ann Powers
    Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have been offering life lessons to their fervent fans for nearly four decades; here, they play a set of stone-cold classics, including "Closer to Fine."
  • The Mavericks Tiny Desk
    The Mavericks: Tiny Desk Concert
    Felix Contreras
    The band is beloved for its live shows and masterful at bringing new fans into its fold — and its Tiny Desk gives us all a good idea of how it weaves that magic.