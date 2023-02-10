Featured Tiny Desk Concerts

-
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have been offering life lessons to their fervent fans for nearly four decades; here, they play a set of stone-cold classics, including "Closer to Fine."
The band is beloved for its live shows and masterful at bringing new fans into its fold — and its Tiny Desk gives us all a good idea of how it weaves that magic.
The cast and musicians of The Lion King on Broadway spent their day off behind the Tiny Desk to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary.
Lizzy McAlpine produces a quiet, cinematic set with just a few guitars and expressive vocal harmonies.
The Peruvian musician gives an intimate El Tiny performance befitting her status as a curator of folklore and culture of the highest order.
The inspiring Angélique Kidjo graces the Tiny Desk for our 1,000th concert.