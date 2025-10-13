Gloria Estefan: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

As Gloria Estefan embarks on a 50-year retrospective of her career, this Tiny Desk takes on the same tone, heart and air of reflection. After all, the pioneering vision, authentic insistence and undeniably captivating rhythms of Estefan created the path for Spanish-language music to thrive in the U.S.

In the 1980s, Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine proved to a broader audience that Latin American sounds are so magnetic and our souls so on fire that the rhythm at some point did get everyone. At the Tiny Desk, their level of artistic savvy shines brighter than ever. In spotlighting Cuban percussion and the gorgeously refined vocal acumen of the hailed pop star, this set gives space for the mountainous musicianship of forever hits and Latino cultural staples like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You" and "Conga."

This joyous performance is another example of what many of us have always known to be true: Gloria Estefan transcends borders, unites communities and gets people on the dance floor.

SET LIST

"Rhythm is Gonna Get You"

"Raíces"

"Mi Tierra"

"Chirriqui Chirri"

"La Vecina (No Sé Na')"

"Wrapped"

"Conga"

MUSICIANS

Gloria Estefan: vocals

Clay Ostwald: keys, music director

Javier Concepcion Jr.: keys, assistant music director

Adrian Gines: drums

Edwin Bonilla: percussion

Yeismel Grandal: percussion

Yorgis Goiricelaya: bass

Lindsey Blair: guitar

Julio Martinez: tres

Osvaldo Fleites: trumpet, percussion

Teddy Mulet: trumpet, percussion

Robbie Elias: background vocals

Claudia Lopez: background vocals

Leesa Richards: background vocals

Emilio Estefan: conga

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistants: Dhanika Pineda, Dora Levite

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

