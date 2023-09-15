After The Dams: Restoring the Klamath

The largest dam removal and river restoration in U.S. history is taking place on the Klamath River, along the Oregon-California border. It marks the culmination of two decades of activism from local Native American tribes and conservationists, and it promises to have major impacts on communities in the region. Jefferson Public Radio is documenting this historic project.
Rafting the Upper Klamath River is possible through the summer thanks to releases of water from the J.C. Boyle Dam, which will be removed next year. When guides return to the Upper Klamath in 2025, this stretch of the river will be forever changed.
Removing the Copco 2 dam takes deconstruction crews one step closer to drawdowns of the remaining three reservoirs next January.
The impending removal of four hydroelectric dams on the main stem of the Klamath River has thrown the normally tranquil community of Copco Lake into turmoil.
For over a century, four hydroelectric dams along the Oregon-California border have cut off habitat to fish swimming up the Klamath River from the ocean. Now, researchers are in the midst of a project to learn how fish will use this ecosystem once the dams are removed.
Restoration contractor Resource Environmental Solutions and area tribes will plant up to 19 billion native seeds as the Klamath Dams come out and reservoirs are drained.
The order is the last major regulatory step before four dams can be decommissioned. It marks the start of the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.