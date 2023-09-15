© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After The Dams: Restoring the Klamath

The largest dam removal and river restoration in U.S. history is taking place on the Klamath River, along the Oregon-California border. It marks the culmination of two decades of activism from local Native American tribes and conservationists, and it promises to have major impacts on communities in the region. Jefferson Public Radio is documenting this historic project.