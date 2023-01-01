Bequests & Planned Giving

JPR Foundation Tax-ID:

Appreciated Securities

Your outright gift of long-term, appreciated securities (stocks, mutual funds, and bonds) is exempt from capital gains taxes and, in most cases, enables you to obtain a charitable income tax deduction equal to the market value of the securities at the time of transfer. Simply contact us and we'll email you simple instructions on how to make the transfer.

IRA Qualified Distributions

You can donate all, or part of, the required minimum distribution from your IRA account to support JPR and receive the benefit of excluding this amount from your taxable income. To achieve this tax advantage, it's important that this transfer is made directly from your IRA custodian directly to the JPR Foundation. Learn more by CLICKING HERE.

Bequests

The most common type of planned gift is a bequest through a will or trust. It is important to include the precise legal name of the JPR Foundation when making a bequest to benefit JPR. The correct name should be:



The JPR Foundation, Inc., an Oregon non-profit, tax-exempt corporation located in Ashland, Oregon.



Here are three types of bequests naming the JPR Foundation as beneficiary:



OUTRIGHT BEQUEST

Outright bequests are made for a specified asset i.e., a stated amount or percentage of cash, stocks, real estate, or items of personal property. Example: I give, devise and bequeath the sum of $10,000; or 100 shares of the ABC Corporation; or 10% of the total value of my estate to the JPR Foundation, Inc., an Oregon non-profit, tax-exempt corporation located in Ashland, Oregon.

RESIDUARY BEQUEST

Residuary bequests provide for the transfer of all or a portion of an estate that remains after all outright bequest provisions are fulfilled. Example: I give, devise and bequeath the residue; or 25% of the residue of my estate to the JPR Foundation, Inc., an Oregon non-profit, tax-exempt corporation located in Ashland, Oregon.

CONTINGENT BEQUEST

Contigent bequests are made when the original beneficiary named in the will is unable to accept the asset or property. This type of bequest can be all or a portion of an estate. This type of arrangement is advantageous for someone whose main concern is providing for his/her family. For example, a donor can bequeath his/her entire estate to his/her spouse; if the spouse predeceases the donor, the bequest benefits the contingencies.

Ready to get started? We now offer an online will-writing tool to our listeners. In 20 minutes or less, you can write your will, plan for your future, and if you so choose, include the necessary language to support JPR for future generations. Click here to learn more.

Gifts of Real Estate

You can make a gift of commercial or residential real estate to The JPR Foundation and receive substantial financial benefits. If you wish to give the property outright, you qualify for a charitable income tax deduction based on the appraised value of the property. If you are contemplating leaving your home to the JPR Foundation through your will, you may want to consider giving it now but retaining the right to live in it for your lifetime. You will continue to pay taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs. However, by giving now, you receive a substantial charitable income tax deduction in the year the gift is made.

Life Income Gifts

A life income gift is a type of planned gift that allows you to make a contribution to the JPR Foundation and receive an income in return. Depending on the plan, the income may be fixed or variable and can go on for a lifetime, a term of years, or a combination of the two. These gifts are irrevocable once the contribution has been made. Types of life income gifts include Charitable Remainder Trusts and Charitable Remainder Unitrusts, each of which can provide benefits that include: an immediate tax deduction, avoidance or deferral of capital gains, regular income payments and reduced probate expenses. Please consult your tax advisor about making a lifetime income gift to support JPR.

Gifts Outside a Will or Trust

There are several ways of making meaningful charitable gifts without re-drafting your will. Here are a few:



LIFE INSURANCE

You can name the JPR Foundation, Inc. as the beneficiary of your life insurance policy, or even transfer actual ownership of the policy to the Foundation. Simply contact your insurance company to find out how.

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS

Most accounts at financial institutions can be made payable on death to a charitable organization. Ask the manager of your financial institution how you can arrange to designate the JPR Foundation, Inc. as the death beneficiary of your CD, savings account, or brokerage account.

IRAS / PENSIONS

You can make the JPR Foundation, Inc. the death beneficiary of your individual retirement account, pension, 401(k) or other retirement savings plan. Ask the company managing your retirement account how.

LIVING TRUSTS

If you have established a Living Trust, you can name the JPR Foundation, Inc. as one of the beneficiaries of your trust at death. Contact your attorney to find out how.

A lot has changed in the years since JPR first began. In many ways, public radio has grown up. What was once a struggling -- almost experimental -- operation has become a permanent and positive presence in the lives of so many in our community.While JPR continues to depend on regular recurring contributions from supporters, especially new generations of listeners, our future success will also depend on special gifts from long-time friends who want to help JPR flourish.One of the many ways that friends can choose to express their deep commitment to public radio in Southern Oregon and Northern California is by making a planned gift to the JPR Foundation, a tax-exempt non-profit organization which has been established to support JPR's service to the region.A planned gift is one that takes into account the specific financial goals and tax circumstances of a particular donor.