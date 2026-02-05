© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:12 PM PST
Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz won three Grammys for her album, Yanga, featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel.
Rankin for the Recording Academy
Updated February 5, 2026 at 7:23 AM PST

Updated Feb. 5, 2026: A tip of the hat this week to the new cohort of classical Grammy winners (and nominees). Hear award-winning tracks by composers Gabriela Ortiz (who swept up three awards), Christopher Cerrone, Donnacha Dennehy and Jake Heggie, plus Yo-Yo Ma, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and much more.

Need a deep discovery experience? Try 1,000 years of music in this playlist from NPR Classical's Tom Huizenga, which explores everything from new releases to old favorites, and classics from the dawn of the recording era. Our mantra: Bach, Beethoven, before and beyond.

Stream: Spotify

JPR Classics
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
