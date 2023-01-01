Sergio Olmos
The People’s Rights Network, a far-right catchall group organized by Ammon Bundy, promoted a protest in Idaho Saturday to burn masks in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon, which has among the lowest infection and death rates in the country, could also pay the price if the Gem State abandons health safety guidance.
After four years of Donald Trump as leader, conservative groups across the country are continuing to reassess the future of the Republican party. And it looks as though the GOP in Oregon is choosing to lean into a Trumpist approach.
The capitol in Salem was on guard for violence in the run-up to Tuesday's presidential inauguration, but on Sunday, only handful of armed demonstrators showed up.
Many people who tried to storm the Oregon Capitol building on Dec. 21 did not face criminal charges. Two weeks later, some of them would support similar actions in Washington, D.C.
Pro-Trump groups began to gather Wednesday morning for a rally at the Oregon Capitol in Salem to protest Congress’ certification of the presidential election, joining groups across the country in erroneously claiming fraud led to President Trump’s failure to win re-election.
Protesters at Portland rallies to show support for police and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign engaged in physical combat repeatedly with counterprotesters Saturday without police intervention.