Vanessa Finney

In 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom spearheaded “Project Homekey,” to help counties acquire and convert motels into long-term supportive housing for the homeless. Kaiser Health News reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester recently wrote about people who are benefitting from the program. In her conversation with JPR’s Erik Neumann, she explains why she focused on rural Del Norte County in northwest California.