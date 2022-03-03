© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Vanessa Finney

Vanessa Finney

Morning Edition & Classical Host

Vanessa Finney hosts Morning Edition and weekend classical music on JPR; she also sings in a jazz duet and produces "The Work of Art" for Southern Oregon PBS. She graduated from UCLA and worked in print and broadcast journalism for many years while living in California.