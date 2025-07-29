Weds 9:40 | OSF's Shane reinterprets the traditional "Western"

The classic novel and movie Western "Shane" is an adventure full of farmers, a range war, and a mysterious gunslinger. Karen Zacarías’s adaptation opens July 31 at OSF on the Angus Bowmer stage. Director Blake Robison turns a fresh eye toward the myths of the American West. This culturally authentic take on the Jack Schaefer novel brings an entirely new perspective, revealing a historically accurate image of the Western frontier filled with Mexican farmers, Black cowboys, and Indigenous nations. Blake and playwright Karen Zacarías will talk with JPR's Vanessa Finney about their vision.