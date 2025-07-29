© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Here’s when Oregon, California could see large waves following massive quake in Russia's far east

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Courtney Sherwood
Published July 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM PDT
Tsunami warning sign, Depoe Bay, Jan. 13, 2025
Kristian Foden-Vencil
/
OPB
Tsunami warning sign, Depoe Bay, Jan. 13, 2025

The entire U.S. West Coast is under a tsunami advisory Tuesday evening, after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake sent shockwaves across the land and sea several hours earlier.

Large waves could start lapping at some parts of the Oregon and California coasts as early as 11:30 p.m., according to estimates from the National Tsunami Weather Center. In other areas, the biggest waves won’t arrive until closer to 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An “advisory” is the second-highest tsunami alert level, and means people should stay out of the water, and away from beaches and waterways, and should expect strong currents and potentially dangerous waves.

”Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami,” staff with the National Weather Service’s Medford office said in a written statement posted online Tuesday. “Move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.”

Here’s when large waves might reach some destinations along the West Coast, according to tsunami center estimates:

  • 11:50 p.m. Tuesday: Brookings, Oregon and Fort Bragg, California
  • 11:55 p.m. Tuesday: Seaside and Newport in Oregon, and Crescent City in California
  • 12:40 a.m. Wednesday: San Francisco

A full list of when large waves might arrive on the West Coast is online here.

Tsunamis can arrive as a series of ocean surges for many hours, officials warn, and the first wave may not be the largest.

JPR's Liam Moriarty contributed to this story.
Weather
Courtney Sherwood
Courtney Sherwood is a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. Her reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
See stories by Courtney Sherwood
