Courtney Sherwood
Oregon Health Authority staff say a look at behavioral health treatment across the state will help it map out solutions.
For Pacific Northwest residents with ties to Ukraine, this week’s headlines have been more than alarming. Russia’s full-scale attack on previously unoccupied Ukrainian territory by air, land and sea is an attack on their ancestral homeland and, for many people, a threat to friends and family members as well.
Much of Oregon is in high or extreme fire danger, with red flag warnings in effect for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms.
Temperatures climbed into the mid-90s in Portland and the Willamette Valley on Tuesday, and could be up to 105 in parts of Eastern Oregon Wednesday. With wind and thunderstorms forecast for South Central Oregon, officials are warning of potential fire danger.
Restaurants and bars will be able to return to some in-person service under a framework unveiled by Gov. Kate Brown.
Oregon reported 874 new COVID-19 diagnoses Sunday, and one new death, as the coronavirus continues surging to levels not previously seen in the pandemic's first nine months in the state.
The state is emerging from a record-breaking week, as test results suggest infections are likely to continue rising.
A federal appeals court has decided to maintain an injunction that allows journalists and legal observers to stay behind after federal officers order everyone to disperse at protests in Portland.
People turned out to demonstrate for racial justice and police accountability this weekend in places including Hermiston, Pendleton and John Day, along the Oregon coast, and in neighborhoods around Portland and its suburbs.
The majority of Oregon’s population still lives under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order. But residents of 31 mostly rural counties will see restrictions begin to ease on Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Fire investigators said Thursday that southern Oregon's Stouts Creek Fire seems to have started by a lawnmower used in violation of local orders.
The entire run of pre-smolt spring Chinook that the Rock Creek Hatchery planned to release next year died when a clogged intake valve cut off their access to fresh water.