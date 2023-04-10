Tony Schick
Oregon officials wanted utilities to shut down power lines before 2020 wildfires, court documents showState officials warned utilities about fire risks and encouraged them to shut down power lines before the 2020 Labor Day weekend wildfires, newly filed court documents show.
For decades, corporate timber benefited from tax cuts that devastated local government budgets. Lawmakers want change and have filed dozens of bills, making this one of Oregon’s most consequential sessions for forest policy.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute worked to undercut academic research and acted as a lobbying and public relations arm for the timber industry. Now, the governor has asked for an audit.
After three failed attempts, Oregon lawmakers appear poised to pass a bill regulating the transport of oil by rail through the state.
Oregon fish and wildlife commissioners approved a new management plan Friday for gray wolves, a long-awaited document that deals with how to respond, after wolf attacks on cattle and sheep.
Columbia County’s plan to turn 837 acres of Oregon farmland into an industrial site along the Columbia River is headed back to the county for revisions — again.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is distancing herself from one of her agency heads’ support for stripping away federal endangered species protections for gray wolves.
Oregon’s population of wolves increased by 10% last year. There are now 137 of them in the state, according the state’s annual report on wolf management released Monday.
An Oregon Senate panel will vote on five nominees for the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission that the governor’s office is defending against criticism from the state’s environmental lobby.
Oregon Senate’s majority Democrats have pulled a name from a list of five fish and wildlife commission nominees under consideration Wednesday at a Senate Rules Committee hearing.
Oregon lawmakers heard testimony Tuesday on a set of bills that would restrict pesticide use in an attempt to protect both humans and the insects that pollinate our crops.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality names the first 20 companies it is targeting for in-depth reviews under Cleaner Air Oregon, the state’s new program regulating toxic air emissions.