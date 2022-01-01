April EhrlichReporter
April Ehrlich is an editor and reporter at Oregon Public Broadcasting. Previously, she was a news host and reporter at Jefferson Public Radio.
Even when skies appear clear of smoke, authors of a new study say leftover smoke particulates can continue to impact the atmosphere for more than a week.
Oregon has long struggled with high suicide rates, but the state got a small reprieve in 2020 when it became one of seven to see a decrease.
A new administrative rule that went into effect Friday prohibits Oregon recreational fishers from taking home sea stars, otherwise known as starfish.
The Climate Action Plan passed in December aims for a 90% cut to gas emissions by 2050.
Prospective homebuyers can again write personal notes to appeal to sellers in Oregon.
Oregon and Washington are set to receive tens of millions of dollars from a national settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family over their roles in the opioid crisis.
As the world responds to the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Americans in Oregon worry about their relatives back home.
Plans to build a gambling house with horse-racing terminals in Grants Pass were effectively killed Friday afternoon by an opinion from the Oregon Department of Justice.
During the pandemic, Americans started going to their local pharmacy for more than just prescriptions: They went for masks, COVID tests and vaccines. But even with that increased business, retail pharmacies big and small are closing their doors, a national trend that’s been accelerated by the pandemic.
More than 6,000 Oregonians have died of COVID-19 as of this week. But state health experts say there’s hope on the horizon as case numbers begin to plateau in some areas.
As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads through Oregon, schools and businesses are scrambling to stay open with fewer healthy people. State health officials say the surge of infections will get worse before it gets better.
For the last decade, only one Oregon county has tracked the deaths of people experiencing homelessness. That’s about to change with a new law that took effect Jan. 1.