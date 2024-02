Produced by Susannah Cole and hosted by Mark Yaconelli, Stories of the Hearth features true stories from folks in Southern Oregon. The Hearth creators know that stories told in community can bridge divisions and offer new perspectives or understanding. Stories are told in safe settings where people feel empowered to share their experiences. Honest storytelling can be playful, evoking humorous self-recognition, delight, and gratitude for the pleasures of life.