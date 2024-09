Each month we partner with the Hearth, a regional program where people gather to share true, personal stories. The aim is to connect to one another, strengthen common values, cultivate compassion, and uncover the ties that bind us to one another. Today’s story is from Tom Pike, in 2017.

Tom is a licensed mental health counselor who tells of his life as a high-risk adventurer, his journey of self discovery, and the pleasure of everyday living."