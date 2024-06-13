© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM | The answer to 'what am I good at?' for one man

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Fumiaki Tosu is the founder of an intentional community, Dandelion House, aimed at helping people in need and responding to social and climate issues that challenge us all. Before that, he was a bright, privileged young man wondering if he'd find his place in the world and work he was passionate about. He found all that and more through his work with young people in crisis.

Tosu shared his story during a Hearth Community Storytelling event in March 2019. The theme was Working for a Living. Hear his share in the latest edition of Stories from The Hearth.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
