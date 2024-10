The art of storytelling is a favorite of Helen Jucevic (JOO SA VIK), an English mother of three.

In Stories From the Hearth, she tells a humorous tale of Dan the Rattlesnake Catcher (her husband) and the adventures they shared with the ringtail catchers, bears, scorpions, a skunk, and their children at the sun lodge, where they engaged in an all-night fire circle.