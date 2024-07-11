Fri 9:40 | The things that force us to make positive changes

Some people have their minds expanded by spending four years in college. In Kristy Laschober's case, some of the greatest growth in life came from the four years she spent in a federal prison. It helped her get a grip on her drug addiction and directed her attention to the fact that she needed to make some changes in her life. She made those, and then turned around to help other people find purpose in their lives.

Laschober tells the story in another edition of Stories from the Hearth, our joint project with The Hearth in Ashland.