© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The things that force us to make positive changes

By Mark Yaconelli
Published July 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Some people have their minds expanded by spending four years in college. In Kristy Laschober's case, some of the greatest growth in life came from the four years she spent in a federal prison. It helped her get a grip on her drug addiction and directed her attention to the fact that she needed to make some changes in her life. She made those, and then turned around to help other people find purpose in their lives.

Laschober tells the story in another edition of Stories from the Hearth, our joint project with The Hearth in Ashland.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mark Yaconelli
Mark Yaconelli is a writer, retreat leader, community builder, spiritual director, storycatcher, husband, and father. He is the founder and executive director of The Hearth.
See stories by Mark Yaconelli