Previously, he co-founded and served as program director for the Center for Engaged Compassion where he helped develop a unique set of practices and training programs for assisting individuals, organizations, and communities in cultivating compassion.

Mark speaks to a variety of audiences each year across North America and the United Kingdom including The Greenbelt Arts Festival, The Ford Family Foundation, Compassion International, The National Youth Workers Convention, Princeton Theological Seminary, The Center for Congregations, The Global Gathering for Spirituality and Justice, and many other events and organizations.

Interviews and profiles of Mark Yaconelli’s work have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, BBC News, ABC World News Tonight, The Washington Post Online.

Mark is the author of six books including Between the Listening and the Telling: How Stories Can Save Us (Broadleaf, 2022). The Gift of Hard Things (IVP 2016), Wonder, Fear, and Longing (Zondervan 2009). Mark lives in Southern Oregon with his wife Jill. They have three adult children–Noah, Joseph, and Gracie.