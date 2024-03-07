Fri 9:25 | Storytelling podcast debuts with a tale of generosity

We're not going to do much about the great divide in America if we just cling to our own ideas and scream at our perceived opponents. What seems to help is to take time to get to know people, to hear the stories they have to tell.

The Hearth, an Ashland-based nonprofit, has been encouraging such storytelling for years, and training people to do it better and help other people share stories. We begin a new podcast in collaboration with the group, Stories From The Hearth. Alma Rosa Alvarez is the first person we hear from, telling the story of generosity from a friend who is an undocumented immigrant.