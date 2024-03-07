© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Storytelling podcast debuts with a tale of generosity

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

We're not going to do much about the great divide in America if we just cling to our own ideas and scream at our perceived opponents. What seems to help is to take time to get to know people, to hear the stories they have to tell.

The Hearth, an Ashland-based nonprofit, has been encouraging such storytelling for years, and training people to do it better and help other people share stories. We begin a new podcast in collaboration with the group, Stories From The Hearth. Alma Rosa Alvarez is the first person we hear from, telling the story of generosity from a friend who is an undocumented immigrant.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
