Tues 9:40 AM |Stories from the hearth: A Rogue Valley teacher visits a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

In 2016, while on a sabbatical, longtime Ashland elementary school teacher, Molly McKissick traveled to Bangladesh to teach the small children of Rohingya refugees games to help them heal from the trauma in their lives. McKissick shares her experiences and the valuable lessons she learned along the way in JPR's, Stories from the Hearth. The Hearth Story archives feature recordings of true, personal stories from people in our region, all with the intention of connecting and enriching communities.

