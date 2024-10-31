Former OSF artistic director's discovery of creativity and love in unexpected places

Evren Odcikin (he/him) is a Turkish-American director, writer, and arts leader based in New York City and San Francisco. This story was shared in 2020 at the start of his time as Associate Artistic Director and Director of Artistic Programming at Oregon Shakespeare Festival (2019-2023) where he also served as Interim Artistic Director in 2023.

During his time at OSF, Evren was: instrumental in "saving" the 2023 Season; programmed the 2024 Season; helped manage the company through the COVID pandemic and the Almeda Fire; and oversaw five repertory seasons, including more than 30 productions.

Evren's directing credits at OSF include Macbeth (2024), the West Coast premiere of Mona Mansour's Unseen (2022) and the world premiere of Amir Nizar Zuabi's This is Who I Am (2020).