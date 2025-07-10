Fri 9:40 | OSF's Shane reinterprets the traditional "Western"

© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

OSF's Shane reinterprets the traditional "Western"

By Vanessa Finney
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Logo for The Creative Way

The classic novel and movie Western "Shane" is an adventure full of farmers, a range war, and a mysterious gunslinger. Karen Zacarías's adaptation opens July 31 at OSF on the Angus Bowmer stage. Director Blake Robison turns a fresh eye toward the myths of the American West. This culturally authentic take on the Jack Schaefer novel brings an entirely new perspective, revealing a historically accurate image of the Western frontier filled with Mexican farmers, Black cowboys, and Indigenous nations. Blake and playwright Karen Zacarías will talk with JPR's Vanessa Finney about their vision.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
