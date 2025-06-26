Fri 9:40 | Rogue Valley Symphony Director leads 'Tanglewood of the West Coast'

The Creative Way host, Vanessa Finney, visits with Martin Majkut, Director of the Rogue Valley Symphony, in the JPR studio.

Majkut took on a new role this year as the new head of the Oregon Coast Music Festival. The 47th Annual Festival runs July 12 – 26, 2025 in Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, and Charleston.

Known as the “Tanglewood of the West Coast,” the Oregon Coast Music Festival is the longest-running music festival on the Oregon Coast, including more than 80 musicians from across the country. The festival features both classical music and Jazz.