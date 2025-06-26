© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Rogue Valley Symphony Director leads 'Tanglewood of the West Coast'

By Vanessa Finney
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

The Creative Way host, Vanessa Finney, visits with Martin Majkut, Director of the Rogue Valley Symphony, in the JPR studio.

Majkut took on a new role this year as the new head of the Oregon Coast Music Festival. The 47th Annual Festival runs July 12 – 26, 2025 in Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon, and Charleston. 

Known as the “Tanglewood of the West Coast,” the Oregon Coast Music Festival is the longest-running music festival on the Oregon Coast, including more than 80 musicians from across the country. The festival features both classical music and Jazz.

Oregon Coast Music Association

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney