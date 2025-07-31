Fri 9:40 | Mariachi comes to Britt

On August 16, the Britt Festival will bring a new genre to its stage for the first time: Mariachi!

It’s the result of festival leaders forming an advisory committee to help Britt reach the Latinx community. Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Victoria Bencomo and members of the committee, including Rachel Jones, the Britt festival Director of Education and Engagement, and Diana Ramos of Coalitión Fortaleza, a color-led organization in the Rogue Valley.