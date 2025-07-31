© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Mariachi comes to Britt

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 31, 2025 at 1:12 PM PDT

On August 16, the Britt Festival will bring a new genre to its stage for the first time: Mariachi!

It’s the result of festival leaders forming an advisory committee to help Britt reach the Latinx community. Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Victoria Bencomo and members of the committee, including Rachel Jones, the Britt festival Director of Education and Engagement, and Diana Ramos of Coalitión Fortaleza, a color-led organization in the Rogue Valley.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
