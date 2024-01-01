Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills. As an editor and writing coach, she has shepherded many inexperienced authors through the writing process. And in her spare time, she is a singer-songwriter/composer who loves audio gear and all of her silly pets.

