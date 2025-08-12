© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Third Annual Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:35 AM PDT
Visitors to the 2024 Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm learn a wide range of archaeological skills from local professionals.
SOU Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA)
Visitors to the 2024 Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm learn a wide range of archaeological skills from local professionals.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the Third Annual Archaeology Night is Chelsea Rose, Director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the JPR podcast Underground History. Also joining the conversation is Katie Johnson, a research archaeologist and principal investigator at SOULA.

Kate Johnson, a research archaeologist at the SOU Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA), and Chelsea Rose, Director of SOULA and host of the JPR podcast Underground History, are pictured with Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on August 13, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Kate Johnson, a research archaeologist at the SOU Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA), and Chelsea Rose, Director of SOULA and host of the JPR podcast Underground History, are pictured with Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green in the JPR studio on August 13, 2025.

ABOUT THE EVENT

  • Thursday, August 14 at Hanley Farm
  • Time: 4-7 pm
  • FREE, family-centered event
Kids get hands-on experience with placer mining at the 2024 Archaeology Night at Hanley Farms.
SOU Laboratory of Anthropology
Kids get hands-on experience with placer mining at the 2024 Archaeology Night at Hanley Farms.

Archaeology 101 activities include artifact cross-mending, build-your-own stratigraphy jars, compass-reading and atlatl throwing. Many other games and activities, plus food vendors.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
