Women-led video game tech company is headquartered in southern Oregon

Wicked Saints Studios says it combines "behavioral tech" with "common activism" and "good stories" to produce a better world through virtual world game technology.

Co-founder and CEO Jessica Murrey joins the Exchange to discuss her groundbreaking impact in the tech industry. Her company is homebased in southern Oregon and features an extraordinarily diverse staff of video game techies.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange Host, Mike Green, with Jessica Murrey, Co-founder and CEO of Wicked Saints Studios in the JPR studio on August 13, 2025.

We'll learn about how Jessica and her team built the game "World Reborn" and are working together to "unfunk" society through storytelling art, technology and gaming.