Weds 9:40 | 'Robopocalypse: the Musical!' is not your Muppet-style of puppeteering

Singing appliances. Killer robots. Bleepin’ bloops. And all of it performed with puppets and a live rock band. "Robopocalypse: the Musical!" is a live theatrical production of Puppeteers for Fears. Executive and Artistic Director Josh Gross joins the Exchange.

BIO

Josh Gross is a playwright, author, and musician/performer based in the Rogue Valley. In addition to his work with Puppeteer for Fears, he's written eight books and produced a dozen plays. He worked for two decades in print journalism, and was a long-time content contributor to the Jefferson Exchange.

ABOUT PUPPETEERS FOR FEARS

Puppeteers for Fears is an Oregon-based comedy troupe, specializing in original horror and science fiction rock ’n’ roll musicals performed with puppets. The company was founded as a one-night-only cabaret show for Halloween 2015, but was so popular that it kept going and never looked back. In the time since, PFF has written and performed a half-dozen original feature musicals covering everything from supernatural monsters to killer robots to lonely sasquatches, performed all over the US on six tours, and sold out venues nationwide with its innovative and hilarious combination of puppetry, video, and live music.

OREGON TOUR DATES

SEPT 4: Eugene, OR

Whirled Pies

SEPT 5: Roseburg, OR

Rosebud Theater

SEPT 6: Ashland, OR

The OSF New Place

