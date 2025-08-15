© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | An infodemiologist and witch reveals the science behind false narratives

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Datadoyenne.com
/
Author headshot courtesy of St. Bonaventure

Dr. Pauline Hoffmann is a self-described infodemiologist and a witch. She has a science degree in biology and a PhD in communications. She hosts a podcast called the Data Doyenne. (It’s for the data nerd and the data nervous). She also has a website called WTF … What the Facts.

Dr. Hoffman joins the Exchange to discuss her new book, “Fake News, Witch Hunts & Conspiracy Theories: An Infodemiologist’s Guide to the Truth.”

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
