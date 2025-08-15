Mon 9AM | An infodemiologist and witch reveals the science behind false narratives

Dr. Pauline Hoffmann is a self-described infodemiologist and a witch. She has a science degree in biology and a PhD in communications. She hosts a podcast called the Data Doyenne. (It’s for the data nerd and the data nervous). She also has a website called WTF … What the Facts.

Dr. Hoffman joins the Exchange to discuss her new book, “Fake News, Witch Hunts & Conspiracy Theories: An Infodemiologist’s Guide to the Truth.”