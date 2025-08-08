Mon 9:40 | Buena Vista Orchestra at the Britt

The Buena Vista Orchestra, which tours with including original Buena Vista Social Club members, will perform at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on August 12, 2025. Their project offers a compelling cultural narrative, blending the rich traditions of Cuban music with contemporary interpretations.

Vanessa Finney interviews the band's manager, Steven Machat, a seasoned entertainment mogul and author of, "I Can Hear Music: The Heroes and Villains of the Muses."

Machat joins The Creative Way to discuss The Buena Vista Orchestra's unique sound, its profound cultural significance, and his vision for preserving global musical heritage. He also shares insights from his book.