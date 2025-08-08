© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Buena Vista Orchestra at the Britt

By Vanessa Finney
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Southern Oregon magazine
Buena Vista Social Club members will perform at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on August 12, 2025

The Buena Vista Orchestra, which tours with including original Buena Vista Social Club members, will perform at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville on August 12, 2025. Their project offers a compelling cultural narrative, blending the rich traditions of Cuban music with contemporary interpretations.

Vanessa Finney interviews the band's manager, Steven Machat, a seasoned entertainment mogul and author of, "I Can Hear Music: The Heroes and Villains of the Muses."

Machat joins The Creative Way to discuss The Buena Vista Orchestra's unique sound, its profound cultural significance, and his vision for preserving global musical heritage. He also shares insights from his book.

Corrected: August 7, 2025 at 12:59 PM PDT
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
