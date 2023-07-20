JPR News wildfire tracker

OREGON: FLAT FIRE

Updated July 20, 10:00 A.M.

Where: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, 15 miles from Gold Beach

Counties: Curry, Josephine

Size: 15,217 acres

Cause: Under investigation

Current situation: Overnight, three small, targeted burnout operations were completed in the northwest flank. Masticators are working around the fire to reduce vegetation, assisting firefighter operations, and about 30% of the west flank has been completed. Firefighters are about halfway through securing control lines in the northern section of the fire.

Working on the Flat Fire there are many personnel from different businesses and agencies, including local firefighters who live in surrounding communities like Gold Beach, Brookings, and Agness.

There has been minimal spread to the north with the most active part of the fire being the west flank. Today, the fire will continue to be most active in the west.

Firefighters and South Coast Lumber will continue working together to improve an existing shaded fuel break utilizing Forest Service Road 3318. If conditions permit firefighters will be conducting small burnout operations on the western flank of the fire to slow fire spread. Structure protection groups will continue working to prepare buildings.

Weather: Red Flag warning remains in effect for Southwest Oregon due to hot, dry, and windy conditions.

Evacuations: Please monitor the Curry and Josephine County Emergency Management Offices for official evacuation notices.

Road control: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has issued a closure order for the fire area including trails, roads, and a portion of the Illinois River. Please be careful when driving in the area due to increased fire traffic.

Where to get more information:

Inciweb

Flat Fire Facebook Page

Air quality in the region

