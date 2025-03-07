Upcoming JPR Live Sessions

© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published March 7, 2025 at 3:19 PM PST

Maya DeVitry - March 25th at Noon - Mindy Smith April 4th at Noon

March 28th - Maya de Vitry

A former member of the roots Americana trio Stray Birds, Maya de Vitry set out on her own in 2019. Her debut, Adaptations, earned praise from Rolling Stone Country, NPR, and No Depression. Drawing inspiration from songwriters like John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, and Gillian Welch, and singer/instrumentalists like Bonnie Raitt and Nina Simmone, she has come into her own over the course of four full-length albums. Her sought-after song-writing chops appear on albums by Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou, Steve Poltz, and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Her latest album The Only Moment came out last fall. The opening track Nothing Else Matters is a co-write with Phoebe Hunt which also appears on the most recent albums by Phoebe Hunt and Lindsay Lou. She's performing at the Talent Club on March 22nd. Find more information at talentclublive.com

April 4th - Mindy Smith

Growing up on Long Island, New York in the '80s, Mindy Smith listened to the pop music she heard on the radio. After later moving with her father to Knoxville, TN, she became interested in Appalachian music which influenced her style of writing and performing.

She got her first contract after recording Dolly Parton’s Jolene for a tribute album – Just Because I’m a Woman, with Dolly Parton helping out on the track. In 2004, after the release of her debut One Moment Later, she won the Best New/Emerging Artist Award from the Americana Music Association.

She’s on tour now on with her 2024 album Quiet Town. It’s her first full length album in 12 years.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
