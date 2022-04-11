Dave JacksonRhythm & News Music Director | Host
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
Dave came to JPR as a volunteer in 2011 after responding to a JPR Facebook post. He credits the depth and variety of music played on JPR with developing his musical tastes for most of the last 20 years.
In his spare time, Dave sings and plays guitar in various local projects including the bands Minty Fresh and Sugar Monkey. He and his wife Kirsten live in Central Point and enjoy many of the outdoor activities our region has to offer, including rafting, camping and cross country skiing.
“Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid.” - Frank Zappa
Each week we review hundreds of releases from a wide variety of musicians. Here are a few of the new albums you'll hear on Open Air this week.
Classic rock covers with all-star guests.
It’s April 2020. Writing this is like writing a letter to be mailed across the country in the 19th century. I sincerely hope it finds you in good health.
Kids making music is not a new concept. Michael Jackson was a child star, so was Justin Timberlake. Prodigies like Sierra Hull and Sarah Jarosz have been…
He’s a guitar player’s guitar player and a jam band icon. He’s worked with John Scofield and Toots Maytal. Early in his career he toured with David Allen…
Each year brings new opportunities for live music. If my January is any indication, 2015 is going to be an interesting and diverse year.In a Venn Diagram…