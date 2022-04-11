Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.

Dave came to JPR as a volunteer in 2011 after responding to a JPR Facebook post. He credits the depth and variety of music played on JPR with developing his musical tastes for most of the last 20 years.

In his spare time, Dave sings and plays guitar in various local projects including the bands Minty Fresh and Sugar Monkey. He and his wife Kirsten live in Central Point and enjoy many of the outdoor activities our region has to offer, including rafting, camping and cross country skiing.

“Without music to decorate it, time is just a bunch of boring production deadlines or dates by which bills must be paid.” - Frank Zappa