We were happy to invite Shook Twins back to the JPR performance studio for their 4th JPR Live Session.

We caught up with them on a west coast tour with the Portland indie band Glitterfox.

Calling both Sandpoint, Idaho and Portland, Oregon home, Shook Twins have been staples of the Portland music scene since the early 2010s. Their unique approach to songcraft and gorgeous matching vocals and harmonies combine for something that defies easy categorization.

Hear their brand new single Hand Up, a couple of tunes from their last studio album Some Good Lives and their conversation with Dave Jackson about their work and history.

JPR wishes the Shook family and Katelyn the best for the new little Shook on his way soon.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin with help from Kenyon Mayers. JPR Live sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club featuring live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule here.