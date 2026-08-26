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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Guitarist Tye Austin

By Valerie Ing,
Vanessa Finney
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:47 PM PDT
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Tye Austin performs
Courtesy of Tye Austin
Tye Austin performing at White River Falls State Park as part of his 2026 Wilder Frets concert series.

Oregon born guitarist and composer Tye Austin, named one of the world’s top 10 composers of guitar chamber music in Classical Guitar Magazine took a break from his state wide tour performing in Oregon state parks to sit down with Vanessa Finney and play a few works.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Tye Austin. The guitarist, composer and singer was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, and his formal music training brought him to Ashland to study with James Edwards and Mark Jacobs at Southern Oregon University. Since then, he’s ventured further, traveling the world on a musical journey that included Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, Spain and China. Now, the musician is back in Oregon, in the midst of a 30+ concert series bringing classical guitar into the wilderness settings of Oregon state parks.

Austin sat down with JPR Arts Reporter Vanessa Finney to play a few pieces and to talk about the Wilder Frets series and his family connection to pirates that once sailed the high seas.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin from Lunazen Studio. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club – offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.

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Valerie Ing
Valerie Ing’s history with JPR goes back to the stone age, when she volunteered to answer phones during the 1981 fund drive. Today she's Classical Music Director, and hosts the morning music program First Concert.
See stories by Valerie Ing
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney