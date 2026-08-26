JPR Live Session: Guitarist Tye Austin

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Tye Austin. The guitarist, composer and singer was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, and his formal music training brought him to Ashland to study with James Edwards and Mark Jacobs at Southern Oregon University. Since then, he’s ventured further, traveling the world on a musical journey that included Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, Spain and China. Now, the musician is back in Oregon, in the midst of a 30+ concert series bringing classical guitar into the wilderness settings of Oregon state parks.

Austin sat down with JPR Arts Reporter Vanessa Finney to play a few pieces and to talk about the Wilder Frets series and his family connection to pirates that once sailed the high seas.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin from Lunazen Studio. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club – offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.