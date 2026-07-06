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JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Fruition

By Dave Jackson
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:40 PM PDT
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The Founding Members of Fruition in the JPR Performance Studio
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Founding Members of Fruition in the JPR Performance Studio
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Founding Members of Fruition in the JPR Performance Studio
3 of 4  — 1000006604.jpg
Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Founding Members of Fruition in the JPR Performance Studio
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR

The Portland-based folk combo Fruition is set to release a new album in August. They came by the JRP Studio before their concert in Lithia Park in Ashland.

The founding members of Fruition - Jay Cobb Anderson, Mimi Naja, and Kellen Asebroek started busking in the streets of Portland in 2008.

They've seen a lot in the their almost 20 years as a band. Their upcoming album Something More is due out in August.

Hear them perform live, including a track from the upcoming album, and talk about their career and how they've grown together like a family, and as musicians in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios, and made possible with support from Talent Club - featuring live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Their live music schedule is available here.

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Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson