JPR Live Session - Fruition
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
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Fruition performing live at JPR
Dave Jackson / JPR
The Portland-based folk combo Fruition is set to release a new album in August. They came by the JRP Studio before their concert in Lithia Park in Ashland.
The founding members of Fruition - Jay Cobb Anderson, Mimi Naja, and Kellen Asebroek started busking in the streets of Portland in 2008.
They've seen a lot in the their almost 20 years as a band. Their upcoming album Something More is due out in August.
Hear them perform live, including a track from the upcoming album, and talk about their career and how they've grown together like a family, and as musicians in this JPR Live Session.
JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios, and made possible with support from Talent Club - featuring live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Their live music schedule is available here.