JPR Live Session - Fruition

The founding members of Fruition - Jay Cobb Anderson, Mimi Naja, and Kellen Asebroek started busking in the streets of Portland in 2008.

They've seen a lot in the their almost 20 years as a band. Their upcoming album Something More is due out in August.

Hear them perform live, including a track from the upcoming album, and talk about their career and how they've grown together like a family, and as musicians in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Lunazen Studios, and made possible with support from Talent Club - featuring live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Their live music schedule is available here.