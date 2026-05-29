JPR Live Session - Daniel del Pino

Spanish pianist Daniel del Pino is no secret to classical music fans in the Rogue Valley. He’s performed alongside cellist Amit Peled several times over the past year locally, but this time he’s performing a solo program of Flamenco-infused works from turn of the century Spain including Albéniz, Granados, Turina, and De Falla, along with French composers Debussy and Ravel.

After a whirlwind couple of days that included performing at the Rogue Valley Manor and teaching a Master Class at SOU, Del Pino dropped in for a conversation and live performance with JPR Arts Reporter Vanessa Finney.

Daniel Del Pino’s concert will also include nature-themed poetry by Tiziana DellaRovere, and takes place Sunday, May 31 st at 3pm at the SOU Music Recital Hall in Ashland. Tickets and information are available at here or 541-833-3066.

This JPR Live Session was engineered by Jon Griffin from Lunazen Studio. JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club – offering live music and cold beverages in a casual atmosphere in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.